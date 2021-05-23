Tim and Janet Smith OLDER

Tim and Janet Smith of Maywood, Mo., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Reservoir Park with their family.

Mr. Smith and the former Janet Bozarth were married May 08, 1971, at St Andrew Bobola Catholic Church in Kingsville, Ohio.

Janet is the daughter of the late Ed and Elaine Bozarth of Quincy. Tim is the son of the late Wally and Lila Smith of Kingsville, Ohio.

They are the parents of Craig and Tawnya Smith of Conneaut, Ohio and Kristen and Brian Thiessen of Davenport, Iowa..

They have six grandchildren.

The couple met Met on a blind date in Honolulu, Hawaii where Tim was stationed in the Army after a tour of Viet Nam and Jan was working as an LPN at Queens Medical Center.

Tim retired in 2003 from his job as a Union Carpenter in Cleveland, Ohio. Janet retired from Quincy Medical Group in 2013 after almost 10 years of service.

Janet enjoys gardening,  crocheting, swimming and getting together with family after moving back to the area. She also likes volunteering at St Francis and Ladies of Charity. Tim built his home in Maywood and still enjoys his workshop, making furniture for family and going fishing. They enjoy traveling, especially to visit their kids and grandkids. They like meeting up with Ohio friends on winter trips to Florida. They are planning an anniversary trip later this year.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith are members of St. Francis Solanus Church.

