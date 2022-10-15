Timothy and Connie (Hirsh) Bealor of Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a mass said in their honor on October 16, and a trip to Mexico in January 2023.
Timothy Bealor, and the former Connie Hirsh were married October 14, 1972, at Albany, Georgia.
They are the parents of Paul (Rachel) Bealor of Mendon, and Luke (Tara) Bealor of Quincy.
They have 4 grandchildren.
The couple met through mutual friends while Tim was in the Navy. They married in Albany, Ga., and relocated to Mendon, Ill., when Broadcast Electronics moved to Quincy in 1975.
Timothy is retired from Broadcast Electronics as President after over 40 years of service. Connie is retired from being a secretary at Mendon Elementary after over 25 years of service.
Tim enjoys singing and playing his guitar and golfing. Connie enjoys gardening and volunteering for hospice. Together they are big supporters of the Unity School District and volunteer for countless organizations. They also enjoy taking trips with their family and cheering on their four grandsons on the sidelines of their various sporting and school events.
Mr. and Mrs. Bealor are members of St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, Ill.
