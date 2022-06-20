Tom and Sharon Holck of Quincy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a open house, thrown by their children, June 25th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Fr. McGivney Hall.
Tom Holck and the former Sharon Ptacek were married June 24, 1972 , in Britt, Iowa, .
They are the parents of Ryan and Rochelle; Steve; Kevin and Kay; Ian and Sarah.
They have 3 grandchildren: Hayden, Harper, and Harlow.
The couple met in high school .
Tom is retired from Hyvee Wine and Spirits. Sharon is retired from Chaddock.
Sharon enjoys Sudoku, and Tom enjoys taking care of the yard, and fishing in Canada.
Mr. and Mrs. Holck are members of Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy.
