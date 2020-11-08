Married 50 years: Tony and Nancy Peters

Tony and Nancy Peters of Plainville, Ill., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 14, 2020. The couple was married at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Liberty, Ill., on Nov. 14, 1970.
Mr. Peters is the son of the late Bill and Bernadine Peters.
Mrs. Peters, formerly Nancy Lenz, is the daughter of the late Eugene and Antonine Lenz.
Mr. Peters is a farmer and a retired truck driver. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign war after serving in the Air Force and is a Vietnam Veteran.
Mrs. Peters is a retired employee of Denman Linen Service in Quincy.
They are the parents of son, Jason Peters (Diana Jimenez) of Burkburnet, Tex., and daughter, Julie Peters-Ishmael (Joseph Ishmael) of Oakford, Ill.
They have four grandsons, Liam and Roan Peters of Burkburnet, Tex., and William and Levi Ishmael of Oakford, Ill.
The couple attends Saint Brigid Catholic Church.