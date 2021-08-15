Wendell and Sandra Wray of Quincy, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an event at the Quincy Boat Club at 1 p.m., Sept. 12, hosted by their children. All friends and relatives are welcome.
Mr. Wray and the former Sandra Sickles were married Sept. 4, 1971, at Ursa Christian Church in Ursa, Ill.
They are the parents of Kristy (Tom) McKenna of Quincy, Lindsey (Kasey) Cornwell of Ursa and Scott (Susan Cordes) Wray of Ursa.
They have seven grandchildren.
The Wendell and Sandra have known each other most of their lives and were both Unity High School graduates from the class of 1964.
Wendell operates the family farm where he was born and raised while Sandra works as a homemaker.
They both enjoy following their grandchildren's many different sporting events. They have been a host family to many Quincy Gem's baseball players for the past 10 years and have watched countless Quincy Gem's baseball games each summer. They enjoy spending winter months in Destin, Fla., spending time with many good friends.