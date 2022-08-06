Married 54 years: E. Mont and Martha Lou Robertson

E. Mont Robertson and Martha Lou Grannan were united in marriage November 25, 1967, in the First Presbyterian Church, Eighth & Broadway streets in Quincy. Hoping to have their 50th Anniversary story and picture published, we blew it and thought it would be okay to have it published around the 54th….and we blew it again. So, this time, I really hope our picture and story make it.

Mont was an attorney in practice for over 50 years. He loved the law and was an Honest Lawyer. Hobbies for him were enjoying being a HAM, photography, and wood working. He played the organ and Keyboard. Martha was a teacher, insurance agent and counselor. She enjoys reading, sewing, Atlantis/Round Table, and PEO. Both of us always loved animals with dogs being first on the list.

