Married 54 years: E. Mont and Martha Lou Robertson

E. Mont Robertson and Martha Lou Grannan were united in marriage November 25, 1967, in the First Presbyterian Church, Eighth & Broadway streets in Quincy. Hoping to have their 50th Anniversary story and picture published, we blew it and thought it would be okay to have it published around the 54th….and we blew it again. So, this time, I really hope our picture and story make it.
Mont was an attorney in practice for over 50 years. He loved the law and was an Honest Lawyer. Hobbies for him were enjoying being a HAM, photography, and wood working. He played the organ and Keyboard. Martha was a teacher, insurance agent and counselor. She enjoys reading, sewing, Atlantis/Round Table, and PEO. Both of us always loved animals with dogs being first on the list.
Three children and five grandchildren later, we decided to make a Bucket List. Number one on this list was “hugs &kisses”. . . .. more for us and many more for the kids. Another was Traveling more in the USA after our cruise. The rest of our list was quite fun and amusing.
For our 50th we were going to take a repositioning cruise from Baltimore, Md. To England with a week touring and then flying home. However, the ship didn’t make float and that canceled the whole trip. Not wanting to miss out on a cruise, wonderful food and entertainment, HELLO Hannibal!! The evening dinner cruise on the Hannibal River Boat was better than nothing.
Now at 54 years and counting, we would go out for dinner and go to a current movie in a real theatre and not one in our TV room. Of course, it snowed, Pizza came delivered, we watched Goldfinger on TV and after the movie danced to a couple of our old favorites. The Next thing I remember was both of us kissing goodnight, thanking the Lord for another year and crashing into our recliners.
Mr. Robertson was a member of the First Union Congregational Church in Quincy and Martha was a Friend of the church having taught Sunday School and been almost a soprano in the choir. Wildwood and Saukenauk girl and boy scout camps still echo their names. Mont & Martha were very proud of accomplishments made by their children most especially that both boys made the rank and received the Eagle award.
Happy tears now come and go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.