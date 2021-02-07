Bob and Marsue Zenk of Hamilton, Ill., are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Mr. Bob Zenk and the former Marsue Neaterour were married Feb. 12, 1966 at Methodist Church Chapel, Barrington, Ill.
They are the parents of Jeffrey, Jim (Charlotte), Jodi (Mont) Johnson, Jason, Kit (Jason) Moody and Lisa (Larry) Klee.
They have 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Both of them have retired.
Please send your cards and good wishes to the couple at 1431 N. County Rd. 1000, Hamilton, IL, 62341.