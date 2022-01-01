Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.