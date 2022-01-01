Mr. and Mrs. Dennis R. Sohn of Quincy are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Sohn and the former Patricia A. Huechteman were married January 9, 1967, at Grace Methodist Church.
Mrs. Sohn is the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty Huechteman. Mr. Sohn is the son of the late Robert and Erma Sohn.
They are the parents of Bruce Sohn and Laura VonBurg. They have four grandchildren and one Great Granddaughter.
Mrs. Sohn was a machine tender for 37 years at Celotex Corp. until the plant closed. Then three years at Indian Grave Pomp Station and 5 years at Gardner Denver.
He is a lifetime member of North Side Boat Club. He enjoys hunting, trapping and fishing.
Mrs. Sohn retired from Gardner Denver after 35 years.
She enjoys working out at classes at the YMCA, yard work, reading, and fishing.
They are members of Vermont Street United Methodist Church.
They enjoy their camps in the north bottoms of Ursa, Ill.
The couple met at Mrs. Sohn’s family-owned grocery store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.