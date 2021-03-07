Gary and Carla Hamann Daggett of Quincy, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends, hosted by their children.
Mr. Daggett and the former Carla Hamann were married March 4, 1966, at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ.
They have five children, Teena (Charles) Obert and Timothy Daggett all of Quincy, five grandkids, Jerad Obert of Springfield Ill., Jacob (Kayleigh) Obert of Florida, Jennifer (Nick) McCoy of Michigan, Ashley and Alyssa Daggett of Quincy and five great-grandkids, Lilly Anne, Pearl Rose, Aiden Matthew, Mya Rose, and Tyson Lee.
The couple were high school sweethearts.
Gary is retired from Gardner-Denver and Daggett Auto Sales and works part time as a bus driver for Sunset Home.
Carla is retired after 30 years of service at Shopko, formerly Jack’s Discount.
They both enjoy working outdoors, spending time with family and traveling.
Mr. and Mrs. Daggett are members of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ.