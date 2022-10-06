Gerald (Joe) and Darlene M. (Flick) Wietholder, of Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. They are having a mass of Thanksgiving on October 8th, 2022, at the 8 p.m. mass, at St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Gerald Wietholder and Darlene Flick were married on October 7th, 1967, at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Liberty, Ill., by Father Henry Kozak.
They are the parents of Tammy (Tommy) Davis of Mendon, Cindy (Tim) Venvertloh of Quincy, Rob (Tina) of Coatsburg, Ill., and Julie (Carl) Heinecke of Golden, Ill.
They have 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The couple met at a Round and Square Dance held in St. Edwards Church Hall.
Gerald is retired from Knapheide Mfg. Co. and now works as a farmer. Darlene works as a float teacher at Blessing Early Learning Center.
They both enjoy working together on their farm, and most of all spending time with their family.
Mr. and Mrs. Weitholder are members of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Mendon, Ill.
