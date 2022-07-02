Jack and Jane Curry of rural Mendon, Ill., are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Jack Curry and the former Jane Doyle were married July 6, 1967, at Congregational Church of Mendon.
The couple met in high school.
They are the parents of Colleen (Andy) Kane of Brentwood, Tenn., Colby Curry of Kansas City, Mo., Colin Curry (deceased), and a deceased infant daughter.
They have 2 grandchildren.
Jack is a retired mortician and spent 23 years of active and reserve component service in the Army. Jane works as a housewife.
