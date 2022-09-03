Les and Connie Fonza of Quincy are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Les and Connie Fonza of Quincy are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Les and the former Connie Bullock were married September 2, 1967, at Union Baptist Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Chalisa of Waco, Tex., Leslie Jr., of Quincy, and Frances of Conway, Ark.
They have 3 grandchildren.
Les is a retired band director of Quincy Senior High after 30+ years of service. Connie
is retired from Washington School as a school secretary after 30+ years of service.
They both enjoy listening to music, sitting on the porch, spending time with children and grandchildren
Mr. and Mrs. Fonza are members of Bethel AME Church in Quincy.
