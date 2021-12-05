Married 55 years: Terry and Sandy Smith

Terry and Sandy (Swain) Smith of Kinderhook, Ill., are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a private celebration on December 3, 2021
Terry Smith and the former Sandy Swain were married December 3, 1966 at Marion County Courthouse in Yellville, Arkansas.
They are the parents of Scott (Cheree) Smith of Hull, Ill, and Kim (Bryan) Koeller of New Canton, Ill.
They have 4 grandchildren.
Sandy met Terry when she was a waitress in a small restaurant in Kinderhook, Ill., where Terry would come in to eat lunch most days. She saw that his plate always contained generous portions.
Terry is a retired machinist for Gardner Denver after 28 years of service. Previous to that he had been employed by D.B. Gray Company in Hull, Ill., Apple Auto Parts, and J.C. Penneys in Hannibal, Mo. Sandy is a retired teacher after 30 years of service at West Pike. Prior to that, she was a teacher in the Pleasant Hill School District, She received the Golden Apple award from WGEM in 2002.
Terry has enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. Sandy has always enjoyed reading books, especially mysteries, a love that developed as a child reading Nancy Drew mystery books. They love to travel together and now spend 3 months of the winter in Florida.
Mr. and Mrs.Smith attend Methodist church.
