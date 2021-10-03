Married 60 years: Arthur and Joan Drummond

Arthur and Joan Drummond of Quincy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Drummond were married October 7, 1961, at the home of Rev Moch.
They are the parents of Mrs Steven (Venita)Hood of Panama City, Fla., and Bryan,(Penny)Little of Quincy.
They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Arthur worked at Gardner Denver for 30 Years and retired in 1998. He then was a deliverer and tool grinder for Abbott Supply for 13 Years. Joan worked 12 years at Motorola, attended Beauty School at the Quincy Beauty Academy and became co-owner and operator at JoAn Rene Salon on 12th Ohio from 1971 to 1999. She sold the shop and worked at Key Beauty Salon for five years then at the Curtis Creek Salon for 10 years, retiring in 2017.
Mr. and Mrs. Drummond are members of Central Baptist Church.