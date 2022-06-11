Married 60 years: Bill and Fidella Hinch

Bill and Fidella Hinch's 60th wedding anniversary is June 18, 2022. Bill is the son of Bethel and Frances Hinch. Fidella is the daughter of Lewis and Pearl Wells. They were married in Pittsfield.
Fidella graduated in 1958 at West Pike High School. Bill got his GED while in the army. He was stationed in Italy for 2 years.
Bill's favorite hobby was garden tractor pulling. He was in charge of the Barry Apple Festival Garden Tractor Pull and Mini-Rod Tractor Pull. They both enjoyed going to the casinos and taking Trailways Bus Trips.
Bill retired in 2006 from Gardner Denver in Quincy with 36 years. Fidella worked at Bobbie Brooks Garment Factory in Louisiana, Mo., and enjoyed all the little ones she cared for. Fidella loves playing Bingo with her friend Virginia.
They are rooming together at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill.
