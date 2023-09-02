Byron and Donna Wittler, of Quincy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house for friends and family from 2 to 5 p.m., at Town and Country Inn and Suites, hosted by their children. The couple requested no gifts.
Byron Wittler and the former Donna Hagenbaumer were married September 07, 1963, at Salem Church, Quincy.
They are the parents of Teresa (Chuck) Maloney of Kentucky, Mike (Dana) Wittler of Quincy and Susan (John) Baker of Missouri.
They have 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The couple met through Fowler Church and Salem Church at a youth group gathering.
Byron retired from Moorman’s after 32 years of service. Donna retired from Sears after 13.5 years of service.
Donna loves line dancing and teaching others. Byron enjoys watching NASCAR races with his son.
