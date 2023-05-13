Clarence and Jean Goodwin of Quincy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration for family and Friends at St. Francis Church on May 20th, 2023
Clarence Goodwin, and the former Jean Hoffman were married May 25, 1963, at St Francis Catholic Church.
They are the parents of Greg (Paula) Goodwin, Quincy; Phil Goodwin, Quincy; late Deb Goodwin Howell.
They have 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Clarence and Jean are both retired.
They both enjoy Golf and family time.
Mr. and Mrs. Goodwin are members of St Francis Catholic Church.
