Clarence E. and J. Marilyn Lucas of New London, Mo., recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family meal at their daughter's home.
Mr. Lucas and the former Marilyn Coates were married June 4, 1961, at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Hannibal.
Clarence is the son of the late Orville and Hazel Parker Lucas.
Marilyn is the daughter of the late George and Loretta Kendrick Coates.
They are the parents of Lisa J. Steinman (Kevin) and Darren E. Lucas.
They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Clarence is retired from the La Grange Foundry as a crane operator. Marilyn is retired from F&M Bank in Hannibal.
Mr. and Mrs. Lucas are members of First Christian Church of New London where Clarence is Elder Emeritus and Marilyn serves as pianist/organist.