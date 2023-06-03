Married 60 years: Dale and Linda Kill

Dale and Linda Kill of Clayton are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Clayton Legion Building.
Dale Leo Kill and Linda Ann Leapley were united in marriage on June 8, 1963, at the Church of the Brethren in Liberty. Dale is a semi-retired contractor and is involved with Concord Township and Clayton Fire Protection District boards as well as church clerk for the Presbyterian Church of Christ in Mt. Sterling. Linda is retired from Western Illinois Mutual Insurance Company. She is a volunteer with the Community for Christ Assistance Center, as well as serving as a deacon and pianist for the Presbyterian Church of Christ in Mt. Sterling.
