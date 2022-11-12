Darrel D. and Linda K. Beadle of Quincy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an evening dinner at Sprouts in Quincy on November 19th, hosted by their children.
Darrel and the former Linda Franklin were married November 17, 1962, at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy.
Darrel Beadle is the son of the late Ona W. Beadle.
Linda is the daughter of the late Charlie and Eva Franklin.
They are the parents of Gregory Beadle, Lisa (Rodney) Hoffman, and Jeffrey Beadle, all of Quincy, and Tonia (David) Lohman of St. Louis.
They have 4 grandchildren.
The couple met through Darrel's sister, Doris Perry.
Darrel is the owner and operator of Dean income Tax Service, Inc. He retired from Quincy Compressor on February 1, 2002, after 28 years of employment. Linda is employed by Dean Income Tax Service, Inc.
Darrel is enrolled to practice before the IRS and is a member of the institute of Management accounts. Linda is a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Mr. and Mrs. Beadle are members of Bethel Assembly of God Church.
