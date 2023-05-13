Darrel E. "Gene" and Mary Lou Cockrum, of Quincy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at the Quincy Elks Club, May 17th, 2023.

Darrel Cockrum and the former Mary Lou Arnold were married May 17, 1963, at Ellington Presbyterian Church by the late Reverend Lee Anthony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.