Darrel E. "Gene" and Mary Lou Cockrum, of Quincy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at the Quincy Elks Club, May 17th, 2023.
Darrel Cockrum and the former Mary Lou Arnold were married May 17, 1963, at Ellington Presbyterian Church by the late Reverend Lee Anthony.
Gene is the son of the late Darrell L. Cockrum and Marjorie Klocke Cockrum.
Mary Lou is the daughter of the late John Arnold and Noranne Binger Arnold King.
They are the parents of Warren Shane Cockrum of Quincy, Gina Lea Cockrum of Tampa, Fla., and the late Sheri Lynn Cockrum of Springfield, Ill.
The couple were high school sweethearts, graduating in 1962 from Quincy High School. Mary Lou still meets once a month for dinner with the gals from her class.
Darrel "Gene" served in the U.S.A.F., retired from UPS in 1998 after 30 years of service. He then drove a school bus for Mendon Unity for 12 years, drove for Quincy University, Quincy Gems and Great River Tours. Mary Lou retired from the Adams County Clerk's office in 2003. She owned and operated Main Event Maternity Store.
Gene and Mary Lou are both members of Cowboy Mounted Shooting Club, American quarter horse Association, and Elks Club. Gene is also a member of PASA, West Quincy gun club, N.R.A., a former member of Lions Club of Mendon. They are both season ticket holders for Quincy Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.