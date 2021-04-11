Dave and Camille Harvey of Quincy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children
Mr. Harvey and the former Camille Liesen were married April 15, 1961 at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Dave is the son of the late Vellmer and Gertrude Harvey. Camille is the daughter of the late Richard B. and Helen Liesen.
They are the parents ofBrian Harvey and his wife Susan, of Aurora, Illinois; Lisa Riley and her husband Lloyd, Alan Harvey and his wife Jennifer, and Tricia Schlipman and her husband Mark, all of Quincy. They have seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and four step-great grandchildren.
The couple met while swimming at the Flying Inn swimming pool.
Dave retired as a pattern maker after 45 years. After he retired, he worked part-time at Schlipman Construction for 10 years. Camille retired as an Avon Representative after 34 years.
They both enjoy golfing, traveling, and playing cards and games as well as attending their grandchildren’s activities.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey are members of St. Peter Catholic Church.