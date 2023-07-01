Dick and Joann Reichert will celebrate 60 years of marriage on June 29, 2023.
Dick and Joann Reichert will celebrate 60 years of marriage on June 29, 2023.
Dick and Joann, the former Joann Meyer were married June 29, 1963 by Reverend Otto
in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Mr.Reichert is the son of the late Alfred John and Rose Fries Reichert. Mrs. Reichert is the daughter of the late Betty Meyer Stormer and Bill Stormer Jr., and late Harold Edward Meyer.
They are the parents of Todd and wifeTina Reichert of Maywood, Mo., and Tim and wife Stacey Reichert of Quincy.
They have two grandchildren: Kelsey and husband Ian Jones and Jared Reichert of Quincy and one great granddaughter, Jacqueline Jones.
Dick retired from Micro-Energy. Joann retired from Blessing Hospital.
They are members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and enjoy travel and
visiting with family and friends.
The couple met at a church group.
A card shower is planned for the couple. Their address is 3601 Orchard Road, Quincy, Illinois 62305.
