Dick and Pat Wentura of Quincy, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family picnic May 30.
Mr. Wentura and the former Pat Dicks were married June 17, 1961, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy.
They are the parents of Doug Wentura (Susan) and Dawn Briddle (Don) both of Quincy.
They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The couple met at a fireworks stand in 1951 at 12th a State the summer before they entered sixth grade.
While both are now retired, Dick and Pat owned and operated the Dick Wentura Volkswagen, Audi, Honda, Mazda Inc. dealership until 1987.
They both enjoy family get togethers, QHS and QU Basketball, Cardinal baseball and casino trips. Dick enjoys building bird houses and Pat enjoys family photography.