Married 60 years: Earl and Barb Rueter

Earl (Skip) and Barb Rueter of 3004 Theresa Ct., Quincy, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at an open house at the "Dock"- 1021 Bonansinga Drive, Quincy, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21st. They request NO gifts.
Barb is the daughter of the late Kenny and Betty Hussong. Skip is the son of the late Earl, Sr., and Marguerite Rueter.
They are the parents of Greg (Sherry) Rueter of Bloomington, Ill., and Melissa (Mike) McClelland of Quincy. They also have two sons, Rick and Steve, who are deceased. They have eight grandchildren seven great-grandchildren.
Skip is retired from Prairie Farms Dairy. Barb volunteers (mentors) at three public schools and also does sewing in her home.
Skip is a lifetime member of the Exchange Club of Quincy.
They are members of Salem Church and Cedar Crest Country Club.
