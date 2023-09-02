Married 60 years: Emanuel and Jane Voepel

Emanuel and Jane Voepel are celebrating 60 years of marriage on September 14, 2023.
Emanuel and Jane Voepel are celebrating 60 years of marriage on September 14, 2023.
Emanuel "Sonny" and Jane Voepel have marked their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on September 14, 1963, in St. James Lutherran Church.
Mrs. Voepel is the former Jane Hess Collins, daughter of the late Fern and Jennie Hess of Rushville.
Mr. Voepel is the son of the late Herman and Cecelia Voepel, formerly of Palmyra, Mo.
They are the parents of Steve Voepel of Melbourn, Fla., Lynn Sharrow, and Susan Doran of Quincy. They have six grandchildren.
Mr. Voepel was a partner with George Elliott in the V and E Construction business.
Mrs. Voepel worked at the former State Street Store for 35 years.
They are members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
