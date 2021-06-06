Gary and Karen Eaton of Quincy, formerly of Augusta, Ill., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married May 28, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill.
Mr. Eaton, is the son of the late Wayne and Jane (Griffith) Eaton. The former Karen Leenerts is the daughter of the late Lawrence and Geneva (Ideus) Leenerts.
They are parents of Brad (Lori) Eaton.
They have three grandchildren.
Gary is a retired farmer and Karen a retired school principal.
They enjoy street rodding, belonging to the Early Tin Dusters, NASCAR, and other racing. They went to the Indianapolis 500 on their honeymoon. Their greatest enjoyment is going to their Grandchildren’s activities which they have missed very few.
They are members of Hope Lutheran Church.