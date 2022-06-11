George and Jackie Harper will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family and friends get together. They are planning a trip for a later date.
The couple was married June 16, 1962, at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Mrs. Harper is the daughter of the late Mrs. Josephine Brunier and the late Eugene Clayton. Mr. Harper is the son of the late Dr. George Harper and Mrs. Stella Harper of Fort Madison, Iowa.
They are parents of two sons, George Harper IV and Jason Harper of Quincy, a grandson, Chad, of Quincy and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Harper retired in 2008 after 20 years, as executive director of the Quincy Housing Authority. Mrs. Harper was formerly employed by the Quincy Public School District at Dewey School.
They are members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. They enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
