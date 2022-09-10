Jim and Elaine Genenbacher, of Quincy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a private family celebration to be held at a later date.
Jim Genenbacher and the former Elaine Mettemeyer were married September 15, 1962, at St. Joseph Church Catholic Church in Fowler, Ill.
They are the parents of Jeanna (Lance) Roe, of Liberty, Ill., Barb (Matt) Holtmeyer of Quincy, Tim (Mellia) Genenbacher of Quincy, and Janice (Mike) Zanger of Quincy
They have 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The couple's families were members of the same church and 4-H group, and that is how they met.
Jim is retired from Moorman's Manutacturing Company/ADM. Elaine is retired from Jack's/ Penn Daniels and Farm and Home Supply.
They both enjoy dancing and attending their children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's life events. Jim likes to do woodworking, gardening, and working a small farm. Elaine enjoys reading, cooking, and their dog Roxie.
Mr. and Mrs. Genenbacher are members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fowler, Ill.
