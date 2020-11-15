Kent and Betty Lueders of Quincy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Lueders and the former Betty Shackelford were married Nov. 20, 1960, at Salem Evangelical Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Brad (Sue) Lueders of Frankfort, Ill.
They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Betty retired as owner and office manager for Lueders Plumbing and Heating and Cabinets.
Kent retired as owner and licensed plumber for Lueders Plumbing and Heating and Cabinets.
Mr. and Mrs. Lueders are moving to Cedar Lake, Ind., and will celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021, hosted by the Brad and Sue Lueders family.