Lannie and Carol Henze of LaGrange, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a private celebration on July 9th.
Lannie Henze and the former Carol Duncan were married June 29, 1963, at Grace Methodist Church in Quincy
They are the parents of Scott & Brenda Henze of Quincy, and Steve Henze of Weldon Spring, Mo.
They have 4 grandchildren.
The couple met through the Qunicy Moose Lodge.
Lannie retired from Wally Hutter Oil company. Carol retired from Retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The couple has lived in LaGrange for 46 years, enjoys traveling, yard work and keeping up with their family.
