Lester and Frances Jennings of LaGrange, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a private family celebration hosted by their children and grandchildren.
Lester Jennings and the former Frances Shumate were married July 06, 1963, at Dover Baptist Church-LaGrange with Brother Smoot officiating.
They are the parents of Gregg (Peggy) Jennings, Kim Jennings, Neil (Kelley) Jennings all of LaGrange.
They have 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The couple met through neighbors, friends and attended 4-H together.
Lester retired from being a farmer for TF Ehrhart, Farm & Home, Wes Hochgraber, and continues to farm with sons. Frances retired from LPN, Bank of Monticello, Town & Country Bank, Brower Mfg. Co., all while being a Farmer's wife.
They both enjoy traveling - have visited all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean via a cruise. Enjoyed many years as youth leaders for church and 4-H. Most enjoy attending activities and events of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Jennings are members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of LaGrange.
