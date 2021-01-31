Norman “Norm” and Ruth “Ruthie” Schmelzle celebrated their 60 years of marriage with a family dinner hosted by Ruth’s brother on Jan. 20, 2021.
Norm and the former Ruth Geschwandner were married on Jan. 21, 1961, by Rev. Francis Schlepphorst in St. John’s Catholic Church.
Norman is the son of the late Elmer and Freda Schmelzle.
Ruth is the daughter of the late Henry and Regina Geschwandner.
Norm worked in the engineering department at Electric Wheel Co./Firestone in 1982 and retired after 27 years as a senior product designer. He was then self-employed with his own painting business. In 1994 he was employed by First Federal Bank at 36th and Maine in Quincy, where he worked in the maintenance department until he retired in 2006.
Mr. and Mrs. Schmelzle attend St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.