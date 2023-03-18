Norman and Sally Haerr of Taylor, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a private celebration will be held with immediate family, but friends and family are encouraged to send cards to 6978 County Road 308 Taylor, MO 63471

Norman Haerr and the former Sally Wysong were married March 24, 1963 at Apostolic Christian Church in Sabetha, Kans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.