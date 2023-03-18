Norman and Sally Haerr of Taylor, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a private celebration will be held with immediate family, but friends and family are encouraged to send cards to 6978 County Road 308 Taylor, MO 63471
Norman Haerr and the former Sally Wysong were married March 24, 1963 at Apostolic Christian Church in Sabetha, Kans.
They are the parents of Shon (Peg) Haerr, Dawn (Scott) Wegman, Shannon (Susan) Haerr, and Sarah Haerr (Missy) all of Taylor, Mo.
They have 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The couple met through get-togethers at their church and mutual acquaintances.
Norman is partially retired from farming, still helping his son and grandsons with planting and harvesting as needed. Sally is a homemaker and a volunteer at Blessing Hospital.
They both enjoy spending time and opening their home to many friends and family as well as foster children over the years, especially playing board games, traveling to Ft. Sam Reunions or visiting extended family, Gator rides on Sunday afternoons or a quiet evening of reading at home,
Mr. and Mrs. Haerr are members of Apostolic Christian Church, Taylor, Mo.
