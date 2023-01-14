Pat and Donna Houghton, of Quincy, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration at Madison Park Christian Church on January 22nd with family and friends, hosted by their five children.
Pat Houghton, and the former Donna Colvin were married January 20, 1963, at Southside Christian Church in Hannibal.
They are the parents of Shelley and Steve Vogler, Byrnes Mill, MO, Kevin and Nancie Houghton, Quincy, IL, Missy and Tim Klusmeyer, O'Fallon, MO, Tara and Josh Will, Quincy, IL, Suzi and Rob Postma, Siren, WI.
They have 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The couple met in grade school and then started dating their junior year in high school.
Pat is a retired CNA from Good Samaritan Home after 13 years of service. Donna is a retired head cook from Ellington School after 25 years of service.
Mr. and Mrs. Houghton are members of Madison Park Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.