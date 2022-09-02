There will be an open house for Paul and Norma Hildebrand in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th, at the K of C North Room. It will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and will be hosted by their children and families.
They were married Sept. 8th, 1962, at St. John's Catholic Church.
Their children are Debbie (Bill) Cramsey, and Pat (Susan) Hildebrand of Quincy, Kent (Tracy) Hildebrand, and Cheryl (Brian) Johnson of Payson, Ill., and Alan Hildebrand of Camp Point., Ill.
A daughter, Janet, and a son, Brad, are deceased. There are 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
They are members of St. Anthony's Church.
Mr. Hildebrand is a lifetime farmer and will retire at the end of the year. Mrs. Hildebrand was formerly employed by the post office.
The public is invited. No gifts are requested.
