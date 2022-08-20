Married 60 Years: Ray and Doris Taylor

Ray and Doris Taylor of Hamilton IL will celebrate their 60t wedding anniversary on August 26th. They will mark the occasion with a family dinner at a later date.
Raymond Taylor and Doris Lea Stump were married at the Elvaston Presbyterian Church in Elvaston Ill. on August 26, 1962.
They are the parents of two children, Tammy, of Hamilton (Special friend Michael Clark) and Tony (Connie) of Fremont, Iowa.
They have four grandchildren, Brianna and Brittany Dickinson and Kelsey and Kyle (Brook) Taylor.
They have five great-grandchildren, Madilynn, Max, Everly, Griffin and Camden Ray.
Ray retired from The Hubinger Company/Roquette America and Doris retired from Marine Bank and Trust in Hamilton. They are members of the United Methodist Church in Hamilton.
In celebration of their 60th anniversary, their children would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Ray and Doris Taylor, 120 N 18t St, Hamilton IL 62341.
