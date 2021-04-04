Raymond and Marjorie Gottman of Monroe City, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren on the family farm.
Mr. Gottman and the former Marjorie Williamson were married April 9, 1961, at the Methodist church in Paris, Mo.
They are the parents of Renee (Jerry) Elsberry, of Stoutsville, Kim (Jeff) Spalding, Tim (Lennie) Gottman, Trent (Consetta) Gottman and Tanya (Wes) McMurdo all of Monroe City, Mo.
They have 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Raymond is still an active cattle farmer and Marjorie is involved in Women on Mission and Bethel Association Activities.
They both love to spend time with their family and grandchildren/great grandchildren.