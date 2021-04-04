Rich and Alice Rakers of Quincy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner, hosted by their children.
Mr. Rakers and the former Alice Marie Beckman were married April 8, 1961 , at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy.
Rich is the son of the late Louis and Catherine Rakers.
Alice is the daughter of Almer and Dorothy Beckman.
They are the parents of Greg (Karen) Rakers of Millstadt, Ill., Anne (Jeff) Meyer and Shari (Scott) Jones of Quincy and Patrick Rakers, who is deceased.
They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The couple met Rich was President and Alice was secretary of the Quincy Catholic Youth Council.
Rich retired from the sheet metal trade and later was a custodian for Quincy Public Schools. Alice was a service representative for a greeting card company and book company.
They both are involved in ministries at St. Anthony Catholic Church and enjoy gardening and birding.