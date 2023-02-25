Married 60 years: Richard and Lola Gronewold

Richard and Lola Gronewold of Golden, Ill., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary privately in Florida.
Richard and Lola Gronewold of Golden, Ill., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary privately in Florida.
Richard Gronewold and the former Lola Leerhoff were married February 24, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden.
They are the parents of Robin and (Gary) Ideus of Golden. Noel and (Kathy) Gronewold of Golden.
They have 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The couple met through a friend at church.
Richard is retired from a lifetime of years of service as a farmer. Lola works at Ozark National Life Insurance Company.
They both enjoy traveling to different states. They enjoy seeing their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Gronewold are members of Immanuel Lutheran Church, of Golden, Ill.
