Married 60 years: Richard and Ruth Hettinger

Richard and Ruth Hettinger of rural Philadelphia, MO will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Philadelphia Community Center in Philadelphia, MO.
This event will be hosted by their family. Friends and family are invited to attend. The couple requests no gifts.
Richard Hettinger and the former Ruth Klote were married May 5, 1962 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, MO by Rev. Terrance Mullins.
Attendants were the late Janice Hettinger Marra, cousin of the groom, and Paul Klote, brother of the bride.
Patricia Churchwell Donald of Freeburg, IL, niece of the bride, and the late Terri Hettinger Flynn, sister of the groom, were the flower girls.
Ruth is the daughter of the late Glenn and Olive Klote, and Richard is the son of the late William and Mabel Hettinger.
They are the parents of two sons, Russell (Teresa) of Philadelphia, MO, Randell (Lauren) of Timewell, IL, and one daughter Richelle (Gale) Behring of Hunnewell, MO.
Richard’s two sisters, the late Terri Flynn and Tammi (Don) Kettenbach of Jerseyville, IL were also reared in the Hettinger home.
They are the grandparents of Leah (Joseph) Hirner, Reann (Tyler) Redd, Risa (David) Porter, Lance Hettinger, Megan Behring, Amy (Andy) Sutcliffe, Adair Behring, the late Logan (Amber) Hettinger, Randy (Tabitha) Hettinger, Kimberly (Drew) Davis, Paul Kettenbach, Matthew (Katie) Kettenbach and Parker Seckman.
They are the great-grandparents of Cora, JJ, Levi, the late Shiloh, Elijah, Eden, Donovan, Daxson, Alliana, Trentyn, Asher, Silas, Rhett and Scout.
Richard and Ruth were classmates and graduated from Edina High School in 1961. He is a self-employed farmer and rental owner/manager. She graduated from Hannibal-LaGrange College and retired as a registered nurse from Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
