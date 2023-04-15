Married 60 years: Robert M. 'Pete' and Janice Pohlman

R. M. 'Pete' and Janice E. Pohlman will celebrate 60 Years of their Christian Marriage during the weekend of April 14th-16th with Family, all traveling from locations around the country. A Saturday evening dinner is planned at a fine local restaurant and a Sunday morning Mass followed by a catered brunch in the home of the celebrants.

Pete Pohlman and the former Janice Dieker were married April 20, 1963, in Quincy at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in the traditional Latin Mass service by the Rev. Thomas E. Sullivan witnessed by Marilyn J. Dieker (Thomas) Hughes and the late John Wayne Gallagher.

