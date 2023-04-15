Married 60 years: Robert M. 'Pete' and Janice Pohlman

R. M. 'Pete' and Janice E. Pohlman will celebrate 60 Years of their Christian Marriage during the weekend of April 14th-16th with Family, all traveling from locations around the country. A Saturday evening dinner is planned at a fine local restaurant and a Sunday morning Mass followed by a catered brunch in the home of the celebrants.
Pete Pohlman and the former Janice Dieker were married April 20, 1963, in Quincy at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in the traditional Latin Mass service by the Rev. Thomas E. Sullivan witnessed by Marilyn J. Dieker (Thomas) Hughes and the late John Wayne Gallagher.
Mr. Pohlman is the son of the late Elroy H. and Magdalene C. (Holtschlag) Pohlman. Mrs. Pohlman is the daughter of the late Carl J. and Florence R. 'Becky' (Birch) Dieker.
The love, joy and pride of their married life are their three married children and their spouses, eleven grandchildren and their spouse and fiancés: Brian M. (Helen) Pohlman and children Trenton (fiancé Stephanie,) Mitchell (fiancé Sara,) and Claire Pohlman; Victoria E. (Walter 'Doc') Cronin and children Helen, Michael, Brian (wife Jordan,) Theodore, Sarah, and Daniel Cronin; and Ret. Lt. Col. Douglas W. (Ret. Lt. Col. Kelli) Pohlman and children Gabrielle and Nathan Pohlman.
Mrs. Pohlman was enthused to be kindergarten room-mother for each of their children, Cub Scout Den Mother for both sons and Brownie Leader for their daughter.
Mr. Pohlman retired in 2003 after 40 years of dedicated service from Central IL Public Service (CIPS) and Ameren
CIPS, starting in Quincy in 1963. He retired as Regional Manager of Operations for Ameren CIPS after the merger of Union Electric and CIPS brought the couple back to Quincy in 1997. He had promoted to the Western Division Office in Beardstown in 1977 with subsequent promotions to Canton, IL, Jerseyville and to the Corporate Headquarters in Springfield in 1989 as Manager of Customer Services for the CIPS Company. He followed his retirement working for 12 years from 2004 to 2016 for Great River Economic Development (GRED) as an Energy Specialist. He has been a private Energy Consultant since that time.
Mr. Pohlman graduated from Quincy College and from Western Illinois University. He also is a 1987 graduate of the Economic Development Institute of the University of Oklahoma using his knowledge and skills to assist in Economic Development in communities he served.
Mrs. Pohlman became a licensed Real Estate Broker on July 26, 1986 and was active for 35 ½ years serving her clients in the mentioned CIPS/Ameren communities. In the 1970's, she was employed by the Quincy YWCA as the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Director (HER.) She formulated a girl's competitive gymnastic team and taught women's tennis lessons along with many other activities. She was President of the Quincy Tennis Club. She continued to teach tennis lessons for the Beardstown Park District, and served as the Executive Director of the Canton, IL Campfire Girls in the 1980's.
Mrs. Pohlman has enjoyed traveling on Pilgrimages which included three World Peace Flights, 'The Queen of Peace Flight Around the World' in 1994, 'The Two-Hearts Peace Flight Around the World' in 1997, and 'The Jubilee Peace Flight Around the World' in 2000. She has traveled to over 20 Countries, some multiple times.
Mr. Pohlman enjoys outside activities especially water fowl hunting, turkey hunting and mushrooming. He loves gardening including raising popcorn which was his popcorn business that financed his education to attend Quincy Christian Brothers High School.
One of their high-lights was to receive the Papal Blessing for their 50th. Wedding Anniversary and having the Mass celebrated by the late Fr. Peter Mary Rookey, O.S.M. in a private home in Berwyn, IL with family and friends present, followed by a celebration at the home of their Son Brian and Helen Pohlman.
