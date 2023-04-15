Married 60 years: Robert M. 'Pete' and Janice Pohlman

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.