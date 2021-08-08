Married 60 years: Roger and Rita Burbridge

Roger and Rita Burbridge of Pittsfield, Ill., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married August 12, 1961, at Summer Hill Christian Church.
Roger is the son of Evelyn (Guthrie) and Floyd Burbridge, Jr.
Rita is the daughter of Eula (Kaylor) and Darrell Mitchell.
They are the parents of Lisa (Darwin) Feenstra of Pittsfield, and Scott (Angela) Burbridge of rural Pittsfield.
They have five grandchildren.
Roger served in the Army National Guard. He worked on the family farm, then worked for GTE until his retirement. He went on to sell real estate for Barton and Associates, and then sold cars at Zimmerman Bros. Rita retired as Head Librarian from the Pittsfield Public Library.
Mr. and Mrs. Burbridge are members of Pittsfield United Methodist Church.