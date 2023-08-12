Married 60 years: Ronald and Alice Becker

Ronald and Alice Becker are celebrating their 60th Wedding anniversary on August 17th.
Ronald C. Becker, and the former Alice G. Martin, were married August 17th, 1963, at Plainville United Methodist Church.
They are the parents of Lisa (Jim) Newman of Nashville, TN; Rhonda and (Butch) Brinkman of Payson; and Christopher Becker of Portland, OR. They have 8 grandchildren Noah and Lacey Brinkman of Cree Coeur, MO, Sam Brinkman and Lauren Brinkman of Payson, Sarah Newman and Mary Kate (J Nicholson)
Newman of Nashville, and Natalie and Nicolette Becker of Portland, OR. Ronald is the son of the late Elmer and Marcella Becker. Alice is the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Martin.
They met through mutual friends.
Ronald retired from Moorman Mfg. Co in 1995 after 28 years. He had previously worked as Scudders Gale for 13 years. Alice ran her own in-home daycare for 33 years.
They are members of Luther Memorial Church. They enjoy spending time with family and friends. In their younger years, they enjoyed boating, fishing, and being on the Mississippi River or at The Lake of the Ozarks. For many years they traveled to Florida in the spring. They also kept busy watching their children and grandchildren in sports and various activities.
They would love to get a card from friends at 609 Pawn Ave, Quincy 62305.
