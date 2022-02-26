Jack and Veva Curtis of La Belle, Mo., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends at a later date.
Jack Curtis and the former Veva Cochran were married March 11, 1962, in Russell, Iowa.
They are the parents of Cathy and Odie Cook of Canton, Mo., Jack and Carol Curtis of Taylor, Mo., and Terri and Bill O'Brien of Odessa, Mo.
They have 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jack is retired from Moorman Manufacturing Co. after 30 years of service. They both retired from hobby farming in 2018 when they moved to La Belle, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.