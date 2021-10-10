Wayne and Evelyn Shelor of Plymouth, Ill., are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a card shower Oct. 14.
Mr. Shelor and the former Evelyn Rampley were married Oct. 14, 1961, at the home of the bride’s parents in Augusta Ill.
They are the parents of Ethan and Angela Shelor of Plymouth Ill. They have two grandchildren.
The couple met at church. Wayne works as a farmer and Evelyn as a farmer’s wife. They both enjoy gardening.
Mr. and Mrs. Shelor are members of St. Mary’s Baptist Church.
