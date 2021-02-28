William and Norma Hofmeister of Quincy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Hofmeister and the former Norma Belyea were married at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 1961 at United Methodist Church at Eleventh and State Streets, Quincy. A reception followed in the Fellowship Hall.
They are the parents of Jane (Hofmeister) Wiley and husband Bruce, Indianapolis, Ind., and Jonathon Hofmeister and wife Jennifer, Warsaw, Ill.
They have nine grandchildren.
William and Norma met in youth group at church.
Please send cards and well wishes to the couple at 1328 Kieferlund Ct., Quincy, IL 62305.