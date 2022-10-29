Bill (Pekin, ILL.) and Beverly (Johnson, Essex, Iowa) Crager are celebrating their 62nd Wedding Anniversary with family and friends. They were married at The United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, Iowa October 30th, 1960. They have lived at Red Oak, Iowa - Marceline, Missouri- Boonville, Missouri and now reside at 15 Benton Drive, Monroe City, Missouri 63456
Married 62 years
