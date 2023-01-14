Married 65 years: Bill and Carol Hayes

Bill and Carol Hayes of Knox City, Missouri, will celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on February 1, 2023.
The couple are the parents of two children, Beth and husband Larry Eversole of Breckenridge, Mo., and Billy and wife Georgeanna Hayes of Kirksville, Missouri. One grandson, Michael and wife Jenny Eversole of Altamont, Missouri, are the parents of three great- grandchildren, Tagen, Dawson, and Alli.
