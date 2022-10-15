Married 65 years: Bill and Carol Ryther

Bill and Carol Ryther of St. Peters, Mo., are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on October 16, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Bill Ryther and the former Carol Peter were married October 19, 1957, at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church.
They are the parents of Sarah and Tony Carlson of Rochester, Pa., Nancy and Bill Smith of St. Peters, Mo., and Ron Shader of St. Charles, Mo.
They have 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great -great-grandchild.
The couple met through a mutual high school friend.
Bill is a retired computer programmer who worked for Gardner Denver for 22 years, and then moved to St. Charles, Mo., to work for Mosby Publishing for another 20 years. Carol is a homemaker that retired from the restaurant industry, and then retired in 1998 to stay home and care for her grandchildren.
In Bill's earlier years, he enjoyed golf and bowling. At retirement in 2001 he began serving his community 19 years at St. Joachim and Ann Care Center & Food Pantry. His favorite job was carpool for his grandchildren and great grandchildren until the Pandemic in 2020. He now spends his days reading, watching hummingbirds and napping in his sunroom. Carol has always enjoyed cooking and baking. Her most rewarding job has been caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family is the most important thing to both of them.
Mr. and Mrs. Ryther are members of St. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church
